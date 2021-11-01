Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $9.30 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $21.46 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00015110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00309629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

