Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 1,478,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

SECYF opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

