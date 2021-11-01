ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $807.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $807.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $703.33.

Shares of NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.62. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $698.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,121,652. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

