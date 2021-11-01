Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

