Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,384.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

