Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,450.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,384.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.