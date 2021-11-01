Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Increases By 50.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,102. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

