Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Drops By 40.4%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,692,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

