Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases By 71.0%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NYSE:BGX opened at $15.31 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
