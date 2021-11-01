Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Increases By 71.0%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:BGX opened at $15.31 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.