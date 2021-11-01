Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 33.1%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CNF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 511,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.40. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 650.91, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.