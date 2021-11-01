Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 33.1%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CNF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 511,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.40. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 650.91, a quick ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

