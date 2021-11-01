Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expands By 52.1%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,077.5 days.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.82. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $15.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

