Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Decreases By 31.6%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $224,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

DDF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 11,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.