Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 41.3%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KAOOY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.
KAO Company Profile
