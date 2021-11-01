Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 41.3%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KAOOY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.