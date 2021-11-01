Short Interest in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Expands By 29.3%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

