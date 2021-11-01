Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Increases By 69.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $147.85 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $151.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.44.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

