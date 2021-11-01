Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Decreases By 27.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MNDY traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $369.81. The company had a trading volume of 274,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.29. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,316,000.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.