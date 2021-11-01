Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Decreases By 27.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 765,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MNDY traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $369.81. The company had a trading volume of 274,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.29. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,316,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

