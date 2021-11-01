Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expands By 34.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.57. 49,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,161,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,471,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,481,000 after acquiring an additional 664,053 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

