Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Declines By 26.3%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.68. 4,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.92. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

