Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Expands By 45.7%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 8,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,729. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

