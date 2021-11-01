Short Interest in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Expands By 48.7%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OG traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,334. Onion Global has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.