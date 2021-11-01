Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Increases By 51.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 274,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PANL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.17 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $65,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

