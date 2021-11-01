Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Grows By 78.9%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 3,034,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,696.9 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

