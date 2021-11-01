Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Declines By 51.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.83 on Monday. 264,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,206. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.46.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

