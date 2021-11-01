Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Decreases By 31.0%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,714. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radware by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

