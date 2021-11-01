Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Declines By 32.0%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 134,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.07. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Health Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

