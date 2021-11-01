Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Declines By 32.0%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. 134,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.07. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $27.72.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.
About Regional Health Properties
Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.