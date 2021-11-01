Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rises By 28.2%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 741,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 297,019 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 202,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,811. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.