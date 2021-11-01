Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Rises By 30.8%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $45.86 on Monday. ROHM has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.