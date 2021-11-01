Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Drops By 28.1%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About SLANG Worldwide

