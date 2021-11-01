Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Decreases By 26.5%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,038.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 974,769 shares of company stock worth $5,386,509. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 4,048,542 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,278,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 934,424 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,452,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 184,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 838,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

