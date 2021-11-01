Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Drops By 35.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth $4,965,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $4,965,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $2,979,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

