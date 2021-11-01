Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 45.5%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TKHVY stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

TKHVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

