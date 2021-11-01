Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 45.5%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TKHVY stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09.

TKHVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

