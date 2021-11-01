Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 32.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 376,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Ultrack Systems
