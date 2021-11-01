Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 32.0%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 376,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

