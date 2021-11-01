Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Drops By 25.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UTME stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

