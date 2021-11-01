Short Interest in United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Drops By 25.1%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 58,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of UTME stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.
About United Time Technology
