Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Declines By 37.0%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

RTH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96.

