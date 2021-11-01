Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Declines By 25.2%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 294,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

