Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

