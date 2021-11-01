Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.94. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.66. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.