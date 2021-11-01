Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

