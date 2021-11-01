SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.40 on Monday. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiriusPoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.