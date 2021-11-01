Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 138.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

