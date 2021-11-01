Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

