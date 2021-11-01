Skycoin Trading Down 54.2% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Skycoin has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

