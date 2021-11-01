SmartCash (SMART) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.30 million and $369,533.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

