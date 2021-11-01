SmartKey (SKEY) Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

