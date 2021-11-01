SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

