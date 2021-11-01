SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.69.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.