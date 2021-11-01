SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0744

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $180.21 million and $15.91 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

