SONM [old] (SNM) Hits Market Cap of $53.43 Million

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SONM [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONM [old] Profile

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM [old]

