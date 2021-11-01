Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

