Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company."

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

